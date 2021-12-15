Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. CONDITIONAL USE: Krissie Zambrano d/b/a Tigerfly Massage & Rick Bove d/b/a HDI Real Estate Inc.: Proposal to operate a massage therapy business located at 8 Carmichael St., Ste. 205, in MXD-C & B-DC Zones. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1-8.
2. CONDITIONAL USE: Jackie Corbally d/b/a Center for Trauma Recovery & Rick Bove d/b/a HDI Real Estate Inc.: Proposal to operate several types of therapy including massage, acupuncture, mental health, etc., located at 8 Carmichael St., Ste. 204, in MXD-C & B-DC Zones. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1-8.
3. Minutes: December 2, 2021
