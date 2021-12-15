 Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing 

January 6, 2022 - 6:00 PM
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT


Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. CONDITIONAL USE: Krissie Zambrano d/b/a Tigerfly Massage & Rick Bove d/b/a HDI Real Estate Inc.: Proposal to operate a massage therapy business located at 8 Carmichael St., Ste. 205, in MXD-C & B-DC Zones. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1-8.

2. CONDITIONAL USE: Jackie Corbally d/b/a Center for Trauma Recovery & Rick Bove d/b/a HDI Real Estate Inc.: Proposal to operate several types of therapy including massage, acupuncture, mental health, etc., located at 8 Carmichael St., Ste. 204, in MXD-C & B-DC Zones. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1-8.

3. Minutes: December 2, 2021

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation