 Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing July 7, 2022 - 6 p.m. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 15, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing July 7, 2022 - 6 p.m. 

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

- Call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. CONDITIONAL USE: HDI Real Estate, Inc: Proposal for outdoor seating for Mimmos Restaurant located at 4 Carmichael St in the MXD-PUD, MXD-C Subzone and B-DC Overlay Zones. Tax Map 91, Parcel 4-1.

2. CONDITIONAL USE AMEND: Center Road Properties, LLC: Proposal to expand an existing daycare facility located at 51 Center Rd in the B1 Zone and B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 87, Parcel 1-1.

3. CONDITIONAL USE AMEND: Ehlerville, LLC: Proposal to expand the display area located at 74 Upper Main St in the MXD-PUD, B1 Subzone and B-DC Zone . Tax Map 6, Parcel 22.

4. Possible Discussion on Zoning Regulations Uses.

5. Minutes: June 2, 2022

6. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation