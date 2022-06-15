Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing July 7, 2022 - 6 p.m. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
- Call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. CONDITIONAL USE: HDI Real Estate, Inc: Proposal for outdoor seating for Mimmos Restaurant located at 4 Carmichael St in the MXD-PUD, MXD-C Subzone and B-DC Overlay Zones. Tax Map 91, Parcel 4-1.
2. CONDITIONAL USE AMEND: Center Road Properties, LLC: Proposal to expand an existing daycare facility located at 51 Center Rd in the B1 Zone and B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 87, Parcel 1-1.
3. CONDITIONAL USE AMEND: Ehlerville, LLC: Proposal to expand the display area located at 74 Upper Main St in the MXD-PUD, B1 Subzone and B-DC Zone . Tax Map 6, Parcel 22.
4. Possible Discussion on Zoning Regulations Uses.
5. Minutes: June 2, 2022
6. Other Business
