TOWN OF ESSEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING November 4, 2021 - 6:00 PM MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Victor Algazzali: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at 17 Alderbrook Rd in R2 Zone. Tax Map 61, Parcel 1-71.
2. Minutes: September 2, 2021
