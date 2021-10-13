 TOWN OF ESSEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING November 4, 2021 - 6:00 PM MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 13, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

TOWN OF ESSEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING November 4, 2021 - 6:00 PM MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Victor Algazzali: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at 17 Alderbrook Rd in R2 Zone. Tax Map 61, Parcel 1-71.

2. Minutes: September 2, 2021

Note: Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation