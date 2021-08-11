Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
September 2, 2021 - 6:00 PM
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Jason & Nicole Baron: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at 37 Pinecrest Dr; R2 Zone. Tax Map 69, Parcel 13.
2. Minutes: July 1, 2021
