- Join in person at 81 Main Street Conference Room.

- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. UNSPECIFIED USE: ACH TOV LLC: Proposal to operate a Short-Term Rental located at 156 Old Stage Rd in the AR Zone. Tax Map 10, Parcel 63, Lot 8.

2. DAY CARE FACILITY: EOF OUTLETS, LLC: Proposed 77-child daycare located at 21 Essex Way, Suite 106 in the MXD-PUD(B1) Zone. Tax Map 92, Parcel 1.

3. Minutes: September 1, 2022

