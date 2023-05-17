Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Continued Public Hearing June 1, 2023 - 6:00 PM 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Join in person at 81 Main Street Conference Room or Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85378709951?pwd=UWRTQnU0Nllod1FZVUU3b2pXWXlsQT09 Join via conference call (audio only): (305) 224 1968, Meeting ID: 853 7870 9951, Passcode 708118 Public Wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont 1.CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING-VARIANCE: Jeff Davis, d/b/a Mountaineer Properties of Essex: Request for a variance to return an existing commercial structure to a single-family house located at 6 Carmichael Street, in the Mixed Unit Development – Commercial (MXD-C) Zone & Business Design Control Overlay (B-DC) District. Tax Map 91, Parcel 3. 2. Minutes: 5/4/23
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions, or call 802-878-1343.
