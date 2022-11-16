 Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing/Agenda December 1, 2022 - 6:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 16, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing/Agenda December 1, 2022 - 6:00 PM 

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

• Join in person at 81 Main Street Conference Room.
• Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
• Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. UNSPECIFIED USE: High River Real Estate, LLC: Short-Term Rental @184 River Road in the R2 Zone. Tax Map 4, Parcel 10, Lot 2.
2. Minutes: November 3, 2022
3. Other Business: Update on Working Groups

Note: Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343. Submitted by SKelley, Z.A. on 11/13/22

