Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Public Hearing/Agenda: September 1, 2022 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
6:00 PM, Virtual & In-House, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).
Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
UNSPECIFIED USE: Burton Revocable Trust: Proposed Short-Term Rental; 32 Forest Road; R2 Zone. Tax Map 10, Parcel 51.
Possible Work Group Discussion; and approval of draft minutes
Submitted by S. Kelley, ZA 8/9/22
