Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing April 1, 2021 - 6:00 p.m. 

This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. CONDITIONAL USE: Norton Properties: Proposal to extend operating hours of a truck rental facility located at 40 Kellogg Rd in I1 Zone. Tax Map 53, Parcel 7-1.
2. Minutes: March 4, 2021
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343.
