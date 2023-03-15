Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing April 6, 2023 - 6:00 PM 

Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
• Meeting held at 81 Main Street Conference Room.
• Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
• Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
CONDITIONAL USE: Ryan Nolan & Sam Bellavance: Proposed Light Manufacturing for storage, formulation & packaging of THC products, located at 5(F) David Dr. in the Retail-Business (B1) Zone. Tax Map 47, Parcel 3, Lot 5.
VARIANCE: Jeff Davis: Proposed variance to return an existing commercial structure back to a single-family house located at 6 Carmichael Street, in the MXD-C & B-DC Districts. Tax Map 91, Parcel 3.
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343.
