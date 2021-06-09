Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Public Hearing July 1, 2021 - 6:00 Pm 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
- Visit our website www.essexvt.org
1. VARIANCE: James & Gina Barrett: Proposed 10' variance from the property line fronting 157 Sand Hill Road (corner lot) to accommodate stair replacement and deck addition. Property is located in R2 Zone. Tax Map 45, Parcel 58.
2. Minutes: May 6, 2021
