 Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Public Hearing July 1, 2021 - 6:00 Pm | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Public Hearing July 1, 2021 - 6:00 Pm 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:

- Visit our website www.essexvt.org

1. VARIANCE: James & Gina Barrett: Proposed 10' variance from the property line fronting 157 Sand Hill Road (corner lot) to accommodate stair replacement and deck addition. Property is located in R2 Zone. Tax Map 45, Parcel 58.

2. Minutes: May 6, 2021

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation