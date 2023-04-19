Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing May 4, 2023 - 6:00 PM 

Published April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Join in person at 81 Main Street Conference Room.
Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
CONDITIONAL USE: Eurowest Retail Partners, LTD/Landowner: Magic Mann is proposing Light Manufacturing for cannabis cultivation & processing located at 25 Essex Way, Suites 218 & 221. in the MXD-PUD(B1) Zone. Tax Map 92, Parcel 1. VARIANCE: Jason Baron d/b/a 37 Pinecrest Drive, LLC: Proposed shed to be placed 2 feet from the side and rear property line located at 37 Pinecrest Drive in the (R2) Zone. Tax Map 69, Parcel 13. MINUTES: April 6, 2023. Note: visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343.
find, follow, fan us: