April 14, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing May 6, 2021 - 6:00 p.m. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. VARIANCE: Matt & Cara Bogaczyk: Proposal for a 5' variance to construct a garage with a portion being 10' from the westerly-side property line located at 16 Foster Rd in R2 Zone. Tax Map 45, Parcel 29.

2. Minutes: March 4, 2021

Note: Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343.

