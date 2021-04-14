Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing May 6, 2021 - 6:00 p.m. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. VARIANCE: Matt & Cara Bogaczyk: Proposal for a 5' variance to construct a garage with a portion being 10' from the westerly-side property line located at 16 Foster Rd in R2 Zone. Tax Map 45, Parcel 29.
2. Minutes: March 4, 2021
Note: Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343.
