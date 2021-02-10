Town of Essex Public Hearing: March 4, 2021 - 6:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the COVID-19 / coronavirus pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely and recorded via Microsoft Stream.
- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Jonathan & Debra Lang are proposing an Airbnb located at 51 Upper Main Street in Mixed Use District-Planned Unit Development (MXD-PUD). Tax Map 90, Parcel 5, Lot 1.
2. CONDITIONAL USE: A&C Realty, LLC: Proposal to remove an additional 150,000 cubic yards of ledge located at 123 Old Colchester Road in the Industrial (I1) and Agriculture-Residential (AR) Zones. Tax Map 6, Parcel 21.
3. Minutes: December 3, 2020
Note: Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343.
