Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Public Hearing 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Municipal Conference Room 81 Main Street, Essex Jct., VT August 3, 2023 - 6:00 PM
1. Public Comments
2. Conditional Use: Glen Goldman & Nina Curtis are proposing a Home Business to allow for agrotourism business to hold small to medium-sized special events The property is located at 21 Saxon Hill Road in the Agricultural-Residential (AR) Zone. Tax Map 8, Parcel 4, Lot 8.
3. Review of Operating Procedures
4. Minutes: July 6, 2023
5. Other Business
