July 19, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Public Hearing 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Municipal Conference Room 81 Main Street, Essex Jct., VT August 3, 2023 - 6:00 PM

1. Public Comments

2. Conditional Use: Glen Goldman & Nina Curtis are proposing a Home Business to allow for agrotourism business to hold small to medium-sized special events The property is located at 21 Saxon Hill Road in the Agricultural-Residential (AR) Zone. Tax Map 8, Parcel 4, Lot 8.

3. Review of Operating Procedures

4. Minutes: July 6, 2023

5. Other Business

Note: Visit our website at www.essexvt.org or come to the office located at 81 Main Street between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., to view agendas, application materials, and minutes.

