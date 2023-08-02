 Town Of Huntington Notice Of Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 02, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Huntington Notice Of Development Review Board 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 2, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.

Zoom Meeting*

Applications under review for

August 15, 2023 – 7pm

The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Land Use Regulations.

Variance

Ralph, Rachel, Peter and Tracy Towers seek a Variance for a Principal Dwelling on a 7.1 acre lot. Property is located in the Rural Residential District (5-acre zoning) on Main Road, Tax Map ID# 02-004.000

Conditional Use

Gary and Adam Starecheski seek Conditional Use to convert a Principal Dwelling to an Accessory Dwelling Unit on a 5 acre lot. Property is located in the Neighborhood District (1-acre zoning) and in the Rural Residential District (5-acre zoning) on Lapierre Drive, Tax Map ID# 02-021.200

The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org. Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed the week before meeting.

-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, July 26, 2023

*Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakF xWXUzUT09 Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094 Passcode: 328992 / Questions: 802-434-3557.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation