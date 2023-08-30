Town Of Huntington Notice Of Development Review Board 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Zoom Meeting*
Applications under review for September 19, 2023 – 7pm
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Land Use Regulations.
Conditional Use
Richard and Georgia Barberi seek Conditional Use to build a brick garden wall attached to their house and a 5' x 20' sunken greenhouse on a 2 acre lot. Property is located in the Village District (1-acre zoning) on Main Road, Tax Map ID# 08-004.300
Tim and Laura Seymour seek Conditional Use to build a mudroom on their house on a 23 acre lot. Property is located in the Woodland District (25-acre zoning) on Camels Hump Road, Tax Map ID# 06-032.000
The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org. Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed the week before the meeting.
-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, August 28, 2023
*Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakF xWXUzUT09 Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094 Passcode: 328992 / Questions: 802-434-3557.
find, follow, fan us: