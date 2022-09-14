Town of Huntington Notice of Public Hearing Revisions of Regulations 

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 14, 2022 at 10:24 a.m.
October 17, 2022 • 7 pm
Brewster-Pierce School, Huntington Center
Zoom-in option is available*
The Huntington Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing to accept comments on proposed revisions to the town's Zoning, Subdivision and Flood Hazard Regulations. All interested persons may appear and be heard. The new Huntington Land Use Regulation will combine three documents into a single comprehensive document, which is entitled Town of Huntington Land Use Regulations. The geographic areas affected include all of Huntington.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Development Flowchart 4
Article I. General 5
Section 1.01 Authority, Purpose, Maps 5
Section 1.02 Amendments 6
Section 1.03 Application and Interpretation 6 Section 1.04 Severability 6
Article II. Permits and Appeals 7
Section 2.01 Permit Required 7
Section 2.02 Exemptions from the Permit Requirement 7
Section 2.03 Application and Fee 8
Section 2.04 Application Contents 8
Section 2.05 Action on Permit Application 9
Section 2.06 Certificate of Occupancy 11
Section 2.07 Appeal 11
Section 2.08 Permit Expiration 11
Article III. Development Review Board (DRB) Processes 12
Section 3.01 When DRB Approval Required 12
Section 3.02 Exceptions of DRB Approval Requirement for Subdivisions 12
Section 3.03 Development Review Board Process – Sketch Review 13
Section 3.04 Development Review Board Approval Procedures 14
Section 3.05 Conditional Use with Site Plan 16 Section 3.06 Subdivision 18
Section 3.07 Waivers 18
Variances 20
Section 3.08 Appeals of Administrative Officer Decisions 21
Article IV. Land Use Districts 21
Section 4.01 Introduction 21
Section 4.02 Village Center Districts 24
Section 4.03 Neighborhood District 27
Section 4.04 Rural Residential 29
Section 4.05 Woodland District 31
Section 4.06 Conservation District 32
Section 4.07 Special Flood Hazard Areas, Floodways, and River Corridors 34
Section 4.08 Groundwater Protection Overlay District 50
Article V. Specific Standards Applicable in More than One District 52
Section 5.01 Water and Wastewater Systems and Plans 52
Section 5.02 Driveway and Street Access Standards 52
Section 5.03 Frontage on, or Access to, Public Roads 54
Section 5.04 Off Street Parking Standards 54
Section 5.05 Maximum Building Height 55
Section 5.06 Preservation of Significant Natural Features 56
Section 5.07 Riparian Buffers 59
Section 5.08 Accessory Dwelling Units 62
Section 5.09 Planned Unit Development (PUD) 62 Section 5.10 Non-conformities 64
Section 5.11 Temporary Uses and Structures 66 Section 5.12 Stormwater Management & Erosion Control 67
Section 5.13 Development of Small Lots and Merger 71
Section 5.14 Abandonment 71
Section 5.15 Mobile Homes and Mobile Home Parks 72
Section 5.16 Camping Vehicles and Campgrounds 74
Section 5.17 Public Facilities 75
Section 5.18 Telecommunication Facilities 75
Section 5.19 Performance Standards 78
Section 5.20 Outdoor Lighting 79
Section 5.21 Landscaping and Screening 80
Section 5.22 Signs 80
Section 5.23 Business Use 82
Section 5.24 Farming and Forestry Management 87
Section 5.25 Land Filling, Excavation, & Earth Resource Exploration 88
Section 5.26 Adding/Reducing Dwelling Units; Converting between a Seasonal Dwelling
and a Year-Round Dwelling 90
Section 5.27 Open Storage of Vehicles and Junk 91
Section 5.28 Adaptive Reuse of an Historic Structure 91
Section 5.29 Site and Lot Layout and Design 92
Article VI. Organization 95
Section 6.01 Administrative Officer 95
Section 6.02 Development Review Board 95
Section 6.03 Planning Commission 96
Article VII. Enforcement 98
Section 7.01 General 98
Section 7.02 Enforcement Procedure and Penalties 99
Section 7.03 Records 99
Article VIII. Definitions 100
ADDENDUM A: Application Requirements for DRB Conditional Use Permit 118
ADDENDUM B Town Plan Zoning Districts Map 124
Copies of the entire text are available for review at the Hunting ton Town Clerk's Office at 4930 Main Road, and at the Hunting ton Public Library. It is also available on the Town of Huntington website (www.huntingtonvt.org). For more information, con tact the Huntington Town Clerk's Office at 802-434-2032.
* Go to the Municipal Meetings and Public Hearings page of the Town website @ http://www.huntingtonvt.org or click
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85821666427?pwd=SFpjN25vdG1USU9K L1Y5N2QzYlpOUT09
Toll free access: Dial 888-788-0099 Meeting ID: 858 2166 6427 Pass code: 277642
Comments are closed.
Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.
While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.