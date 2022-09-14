Town of Huntington Notice of Public Hearing Revisions of Regulations 

October 17, 2022 • 7 pm

Brewster-Pierce School, Huntington Center

Zoom-in option is available*

The Huntington Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing to accept comments on proposed revisions to the town's Zoning, Subdivision and Flood Hazard Regulations. All interested persons may appear and be heard. The new Huntington Land Use Regulation will combine three documents into a single comprehensive document, which is entitled Town of Huntington Land Use Regulations. The geographic areas affected include all of Huntington.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Development Flowchart 4

Article I. General 5

Section 1.01 Authority, Purpose, Maps 5

Section 1.02 Amendments 6

Section 1.03 Application and Interpretation 6 Section 1.04 Severability 6

Article II. Permits and Appeals 7

Section 2.01 Permit Required 7

Section 2.02 Exemptions from the Permit Requirement 7

Section 2.03 Application and Fee 8

Section 2.04 Application Contents 8

Section 2.05 Action on Permit Application 9

Section 2.06 Certificate of Occupancy 11

Section 2.07 Appeal 11

Section 2.08 Permit Expiration 11

Article III. Development Review Board (DRB) Processes 12

Section 3.01 When DRB Approval Required 12

Section 3.02 Exceptions of DRB Approval Requirement for Subdivisions 12

Section 3.03 Development Review Board Process – Sketch Review 13

Section 3.04 Development Review Board Approval Procedures 14

Section 3.05 Conditional Use with Site Plan 16 Section 3.06 Subdivision 18

Section 3.07 Waivers 18

Variances 20

Section 3.08 Appeals of Administrative Officer Decisions 21

Article IV. Land Use Districts 21

Section 4.01 Introduction 21

Section 4.02 Village Center Districts 24

Section 4.03 Neighborhood District 27

Section 4.04 Rural Residential 29

Section 4.05 Woodland District 31

Section 4.06 Conservation District 32

Section 4.07 Special Flood Hazard Areas, Floodways, and River Corridors 34

Section 4.08 Groundwater Protection Overlay District 50

Article V. Specific Standards Applicable in More than One District 52

Section 5.01 Water and Wastewater Systems and Plans 52

Section 5.02 Driveway and Street Access Standards 52

Section 5.03 Frontage on, or Access to, Public Roads 54

Section 5.04 Off Street Parking Standards 54

Section 5.05 Maximum Building Height 55

Section 5.06 Preservation of Significant Natural Features 56

Section 5.07 Riparian Buffers 59

Section 5.08 Accessory Dwelling Units 62

Section 5.09 Planned Unit Development (PUD) 62 Section 5.10 Non-conformities 64

Section 5.11 Temporary Uses and Structures 66 Section 5.12 Stormwater Management & Erosion Control 67

Section 5.13 Development of Small Lots and Merger 71

Section 5.14 Abandonment 71

Section 5.15 Mobile Homes and Mobile Home Parks 72

Section 5.16 Camping Vehicles and Campgrounds 74

Section 5.17 Public Facilities 75

Section 5.18 Telecommunication Facilities 75

Section 5.19 Performance Standards 78

Section 5.20 Outdoor Lighting 79

Section 5.21 Landscaping and Screening 80

Section 5.22 Signs 80

Section 5.23 Business Use 82

Section 5.24 Farming and Forestry Management 87

Section 5.25 Land Filling, Excavation, & Earth Resource Exploration 88

Section 5.26 Adding/Reducing Dwelling Units; Converting between a Seasonal Dwelling

and a Year-Round Dwelling 90

Section 5.27 Open Storage of Vehicles and Junk 91

Section 5.28 Adaptive Reuse of an Historic Structure 91

Section 5.29 Site and Lot Layout and Design 92

Article VI. Organization 95

Section 6.01 Administrative Officer 95

Section 6.02 Development Review Board 95

Section 6.03 Planning Commission 96

Article VII. Enforcement 98

Section 7.01 General 98

Section 7.02 Enforcement Procedure and Penalties 99

Section 7.03 Records 99

Article VIII. Definitions 100

ADDENDUM A: Application Requirements for DRB Conditional Use Permit 118

ADDENDUM B Town Plan Zoning Districts Map 124

Copies of the entire text are available for review at the Hunting ton Town Clerk's Office at 4930 Main Road, and at the Hunting ton Public Library. It is also available on the Town of Huntington website (www.huntingtonvt.org). For more information, con tact the Huntington Town Clerk's Office at 802-434-2032.

* Go to the Municipal Meetings and Public Hearings page of the Town website @ http://www.huntingtonvt.org or click

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85821666427?pwd=SFpjN25vdG1USU9K L1Y5N2QzYlpOUT09

Toll free access: Dial 888-788-0099 Meeting ID: 858 2166 6427 Pass code: 277642