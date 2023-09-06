Town of Huntington Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing September 26, 2023 

Published September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Huntington Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on September 26, 2023 at 7 pm at Brewster-Pierce School to receive public comment on proposed changes to the Land Use Regulations.
The purpose is revisions, as follows:
Section 5.06 Preservation of Significant Natural Features: exclusions from Development Review Board (DRB) for applications that by their nature have minimal impact to prime agriculture soil and rare plant and animal species. The geographic area affected is all Districts.
Section 5.08 Accessory Dwelling Units: Change in regulations to comply with Act 47 of 2023, which requires that regulations for ADUs cannot be more restrictive than regulations for single family houses. The geographic areas affected are all Districts where single-family dwellings are allowed.
Village Zoning Districts: Change in minimum lot size. Minimum lot size in the Village Zoning district has been reduced to a third acre from one acre in the Lower Village and Huntington Center. The area encompassed is the Lower Village and Huntington Center, as presented and described in Article IV, Section 4.02, Table 4.01 and Addendum B Town Plan Zoning District Maps B and C. The geographic area affected is Lower Village and Huntington Center.
Copies of the proposed revisions, as well as a report on how the prposed changes comply with State Statute and the Town Plan, are available on the Town web site (www.huntingtonvt.org) at the Town Office, Beaudry's Store and the Huntington Public Library.
A list of the affected section headings follows, as required pursuant to Title 24, Chapter 117 V.S.A. Section 4444 (b).
4.02 & Table 4.01 – Zoning districts: Village Lot size
5.06 – Section 5.06 Preservation of Significant Natural Features
Section 5.08 & Table 4.01 - Accessory Dwelling Units
—Heidi Racht, Clerk
September 7, 2023
