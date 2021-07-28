Town of Huntington Zoning Administrator: Development Review Board Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 7 pm
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94458490636?pwd=ZFY0K3Jnd2d2bjNwUWNjNjh3MUZyZz09
Telephone (toll-free): 1-888-788-0099
Meeting ID: 944 5849 0636 Passcode: 725728
Agendas and meeting materials can be accessed on-line at https://www.huntingtonvt.org
Agendas and meeting materials posted 5 days prior to meeting date.
Any questions or comments should be directed to Keith Oborne, Zoning Administrator at huntingtonzoning@gmavt.net or by phone at 802 434-3557. Agendas posted 5 days prior to meeting date.
APPLICATIONS SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW ON AUGUST 10, 2021
Raymond and Nita Ingham
205 Texas Hill Road
Tax ID# 01-031.000
Sketch Plan: Applicant proposes to subdivide a 42.9 acre parcel into two lots of 40.9 and 2.0 acres respectively. DRB review and subdivision classification required as per §3.1 of the Town of Huntington Subdivision Regulations.
