July 28, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Huntington Zoning Administrator: Development Review Board Notice 

Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 7 pm

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94458490636?pwd=ZFY0K3Jnd2d2bjNwUWNjNjh3MUZyZz09

Telephone (toll-free): 1-888-788-0099

Meeting ID: 944 5849 0636 Passcode: 725728

Agendas and meeting materials can be accessed on-line at https://www.huntingtonvt.org

Agendas and meeting materials posted 5 days prior to meeting date.

Any questions or comments should be directed to Keith Oborne, Zoning Administrator at huntingtonzoning@gmavt.net or by phone at 802 434-3557. Agendas posted 5 days prior to meeting date.

APPLICATIONS SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW ON AUGUST 10, 2021

Raymond and Nita Ingham

205 Texas Hill Road

Tax ID# 01-031.000

Sketch Plan: Applicant proposes to subdivide a 42.9 acre parcel into two lots of 40.9 and 2.0 acres respectively. DRB review and subdivision classification required as per §3.1 of the Town of Huntington Subdivision Regulations.

