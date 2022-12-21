 Town of HuntingtonNotice of Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 21, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of HuntingtonNotice of Development Review Board 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Zoom Meeting*

Applications Under Review For January 10, 2023

The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:

Subdivision / Land Transfer

Melvin and Julia Fields seek a 7 acre subdivision to facilitate a land transfer with their neighbors McGinley/Papas. Subject property is located in the Rural Residential District (five-acre zoning) at 1379 Economou Road, Tax ID# 04-008.400.

Zoe Papas and Mark McGinley seek a 2 acre subdivision to facilitate a land transfer with their neighbors the Fields. Subject property is located in the Rural Residential District (five-acre zoning) at 1211 Economou Road, Tax ID# 04-008.300

The applications project information are available for viewing on the town website; www.huntingtonvt.org and in the Town Clerk's Office.

Participation in the hearing process is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed at http://www.huntingtonvt.org the week before meeting. Link to Zoom access is available on the home page.

-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, December 14, 2022

*Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakF xWXUzUT09 Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094 Passcode: 328992 / Questions: 802-434-2032.

