June 02, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Jericho: Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

The Jericho Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on WEDNESDAY June 23, 2021 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following. 

A request to the DRB by Melissa and Sefton Hirsch for a conditional use review.  This property is located at 6 Borden Drive which is in the Low Density 

Residential Zoning District.  

An appeal to the DRB by David Villeneuve for a Notice of Violation. This  property is located at 261 Vermont Route 15 which is in the Commercial Zoning  District.  

A request to the DRB by David Villeneuve for a conditional use review for a  change of use (Kates Food Truck) to a Restaurant/Tavern. This property is  located at 261 Vermont Route 15 which is in the Commercial Zoning District. 

All interested persons may appear and be heard. Additional information related to this application  may be viewed at the Jericho Planning and Zoning Office during regular business hours.  

Chris Flinn
Zoning Administrator
cflinn@jerichovt.gov

