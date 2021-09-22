 TOWN OF JERICHO- DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 22, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

TOWN OF JERICHO- DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 

The Jericho Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on TUESDAY October 12, 2021 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following.

- A request to the DRB by Patrick O'Brien for final plat review for a two-lot subdivision. This property is located at 80 Browns Trace which is in the Low Density Residential Zone District.

- A request to the DRB by Darrell and Belva Meulemans for a final plat review for a 9 lot, 8 unit PUD. This property is located at 163 Plains Road which is in the Low-Density Residential Zoning District.

All interested persons may appear and be heard. Additional information related to this application may be viewed at the Jericho Planning and Zoning Office during regular business hours.

Chris Flinn

Zoning Administrator

cflinn@jerichovt.gov

