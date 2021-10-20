Town Of Jericho Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Jericho Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on WEDNESDAY October 27, 2021 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following.
• A request to the DRB by Mansfield View HOA to amend a previously approved PUD. This property is located at 3 Raceway Road (Bittersweet Lane) which is in the Village Zoning District.
• A request to the DRB from G.W. Tatro for preliminary plat review for a phased one of a major subdivision. This property is located at 366 Vermont Route 15 which is in the Village Center and Character Based Zoning District
All interested persons may appear and be heard. Additional information related to this application may be viewed at the Jericho Planning and Zoning Office during regular business hours.
Chris Flinn
Zoning Administrator
cflinn@jerichovt.gov
