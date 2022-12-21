Town of Jericho- Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Jericho Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following.
• A request to the DRB by VRMT4 for a preliminary plat review for a 17 lot residential PUD including open space lot with phase development proposed. The property is located at 91 Governor Peck Road which is in the Rural Agricultural Residential Zoning District.
All interested persons may appear and be heard. Additional information related to this application may be viewed at the Jericho Planning and Zoning Office during regular business hours.
Chris Flinn
Zoning Administrator
find, follow, fan us: