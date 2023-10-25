Town Of Jericho- Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Jericho Development Review Board will CONTINUE the public hearing at 7:00 pm on WEDNESDAY November 8, 2023 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following.
•A request to the DRB by North Mountain LLC to amend a perversely approved eight lot PUD for a one lot reduction. The property is located at 63 Browns Trace which is in the Low-Density Residential Zoning District.
•An appeal to the DRB by KCS LLC of a Zoning Administrator's determination. This property is located at 20 Morgan Road which is in the Low Density Residential District.
All interested persons may appear and be heard. Additional information related to this application may be viewed at the Jericho Planning and Zoning Office during regular business hours.
Chris Flinn
Zoning Administrator
