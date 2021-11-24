Town of Jericho - Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 4444, the Jericho Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 14 at 7 pm in the Jericho Town Hall, 67 VT Route 15, Jericho, Vermont, and via Zoom to hear public comment regarding proposed amendments to the Jericho Land Use and Development Regulations. Please note that masking is required in Town Hall. Register in advance for the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqduqrqzkoG9NGLWMzwO62am3xIe19JnvC
After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
SUMMARY OF AMENDMENTS TO REGULATIONS
STATEMENT OF PURPOSE: The primary purposes of the proposed amendments are update the land use regulations revise the regulations related to Planned Unit Developments, affordable housing and to meet the requirements of state planning laws (24 VSA, Chapter 117).
LIST OF SECTION HEADINGS: The amendments include changes to Section 2: Definitions, specifically to amend the definition of Accessory Apartment, Dormitory/Hostel, Dwelling, Dwelling Unit, Family/Household Unit, Hotel, Inn, Low Impact Development, Motel, Residential Care Facility, Rooming House, Senior Apartment Complex, Senior Housing Development and Senior Housing Unit, and changes of Family to Household in this section and throughout the document; Section 3: specifically to include references to PUDs in the purpose of the Low Density Residential, Village, Commercial and Village Center Districts; Section 4: specifically Table of Uses 4.4; and Section 4.7 Specific Use Standards: 4.7.1: Residential Care Facilities and 4.7.3: Accessory Apartments; Section 5: specifically Section 5.6: Density; Table 5.8: Table of Dimensional Requirements for PUDs; Section 7: specifically Section: 7.2.3 Adaptive Reuse; Section 10: specifically Section 10.2: Zoning Permits; Section 10.10: Site Plan Review, Section 10.12: Subdivision Review, and Section 10.13: Planned Unit Development Review; Section 11, specifically Section 11.1: Access–Public/Private Roads and Driveways; Section 11.2: Parking/Loading/Circulation; Section 11.3: Pedestrian Facilities; Section 13: specifically Table 13.4.11, Building and Principal Use; Table 13.4.12 Parking Requirements.
GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: These amendments have the potential to affect all geographical areas of the Town.
PLACE WHERE FULL TEXT MAY BE EXAMINED: The complete text of the amended regulations may be found at https://jerichovt.org/2021-zoning-review under Town-Documents and Planning and Zoning Documents. Alternatively, a full-text copy may be examined in the Town Clerk's office, Jericho Town Hall, 67 VT Route 15, Jericho, Vermont.
PERSON TO CONTACT: Additional information pertaining to these proposed amendments may be obtained by contacting Katherine Sonnick, Planning & Development Coordinator, at the Jericho Town Hall by calling (802) 899-2287 x 103 or emailing ksonnick@jerichovt.gov during regular office hours.
Susan Breese, Vice Chair
Jericho Planning Commission
