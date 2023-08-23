Town of Jericho: Planning Commission Notice Of Public Hearing 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Jericho Planning Commission hereby provides notice of a public hearing being held pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 4384 for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding the proposed 2024 Jericho Comprehensive Town Plan.
The public hearing is scheduled for September 19, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Jericho Town Hall, located at 67 Vermont Route 15 and via Zoom (link available on the Planning Commission agenda). The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment on the proposed Town Plan. Written comments can also be submitted to Linda Blasch, Town Planner via email at [email protected]. The proposed Plan will affect all areas in the Town of Jericho.
Table of Contents: Volume 1: Introduction, Jericho's Vision, Goals and Priorities, Stewarding a Resilient Community, Creating Housing Choices for All, Growing a Vibrant Community, Building a Connected Community, Supporting an Effective Community, Future Land Use Plan, Getting It Done, Maps. Volume 2: Community Profile, History and Cultural Resources, Natural Resources, Land Use, Housing, Economy, Health and Wellness, Mobility, Public Utilities, Community Facilities and Services, Statutory Consistence and Regional Compatibility. Appendix 1: Other Plans Incorporated by Reference. Appendix 2: Outreach and Engagement Report.
Copies of the proposed Town Plan are available at the Jericho Town Hall, located at 67 Vermont Route 15. A digital copy may be viewed on the Town of Jericho website at https://jerichovt.org/town-plan-2024.
