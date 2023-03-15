Invitation for Bids / Instructions to Bidders

You are hereby invited to submit a bid proposal for the implementation of TOWN OF MIDDLEBURY TEEN CENTER ECM UPGRADES. The building is located between the tennis courts and the baseball diamond in The Town of Middlebury Recreation Park, 77 Mary Hogan Drive, Middlebury VT 05753.

Bid Proposal Forms



Your complete and inclusive bid will be received BY 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2023.



1) via mail to Bill Kernan at Middlebury Department of Public Works, 1020 Route 7 South, Middlebury VT 05753 - OR -



2) Via email to [email protected]

Cc to [email protected]



All technical questions are to be addressed to the designated Bid Document Contact:

Judith B. Harris

Harris & Harris Consulting, Inc.

Phone: 802.922.1321

156 Beaver Meadow Brook

Lincoln, VT 05443-8701

[email protected]

All proposals shall stand available for acceptance for a period of sixty (60) days from the date received. Submit all bids only on the forms provided herein, in accordance with bid packages as issued. Voluntary alternates for value engineering and cost and/or time savings are welcomed. Please list these alternates, separately on your letterhead.

PROJECT NAME: Middlebury Teen Center ECM Upgrades

SUBMITTER's INFO: NAME & ADDRESS of BIDDER

NAME, TELEPHONE NUMBER, EMAIL ADDRESS OF APPROPRIATE CONTACT

Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud. Final selection will be made by the Owner's project team. The project team reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities and irregularities in the bids or bidding, and to accept the one responsive and responsible Bid that in its judgment will be best for the project.

Information for Bidders, Specifications and Bid Forms may be obtained free of charge at the Municipal Building at 77 Main Street, the Department of Public Works at 1020 Route 7 South or on the Town's webpage at http://www.townofmiddlebury.org/town_notices/. Questions may be addressed to Patti Kirby via email at [email protected] or by phone at (802) 388-4045.