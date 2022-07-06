 Town Of Milton, Vermont: Request For Qualifications – Milton DPW Highway Facility Project | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 06, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town Of Milton, Vermont: Request For Qualifications – Milton DPW Highway Facility Project 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

RFQ for Construction Management Services

Issued: July 1, 2022

Due: July 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

I. GENERAL INFORMATION

The Town of Milton is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional Construction Management Firms for planning and construction of a new Milton Department of Public Works Highway Facility. Additional information can be obtained on the Town of Milton's website at: https://www.miltonvt.gov/bids.aspx.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation