Town Of Milton, Vermont: Request For Qualifications – Milton DPW Highway Facility Project 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
RFQ for Construction Management Services
Issued: July 1, 2022
Due: July 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
I. GENERAL INFORMATION
The Town of Milton is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional Construction Management Firms for planning and construction of a new Milton Department of Public Works Highway Facility. Additional information can be obtained on the Town of Milton's website at: https://www.miltonvt.gov/bids.aspx.
