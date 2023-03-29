Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond Vt 05477
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09
Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509
Passcode: 241149
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1
SUB2023-03 Peaceable Kingdom LLC Parcel ID#PE0000
Applicant Peaceable Kingdom LLC is seeking to amend existing setbacks on lot 2 of the Peaceable Kingdom Subdivision. The proposed changes would reduce the front yard setback from 30 feet to 10 feet, and the side yard setback from 10 feet to 5 feet. The applicant is also looking to modify the existing building envelope for lot 2. Project is located at 15 Peaceable Street.
Item 2
CU2023-03 Umiak Outfitters Parcel ID#CO1301
Applicant Umiak Outfitters and the town of Richmond are seeking Conditional Use approval for a seasonal removable ladder to facilitate access to the Winooski River for the general public and their clients. This ladder will help facilitate safer access and protect against riverbank erosion from people climbing up and down the bank. Project is located at 1301 Cochran Road.
Item 3
PRESUB2023-04 Hillview Heights LLC Parcel ID#HV2427
The applicant Hillview Heights LLC is seeking preliminary subdivision approval for a 7 lot subdivision located at 2427 Hillview Road. The subdivision would create 6 new residential lots with one existing residential lot. The existing residential lot is currently used for agricultural purposes and will continue to be used as such. Project is located at 2427 Hillview Road
find, follow, fan us: