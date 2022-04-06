Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda: April 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT Meeting may also be joined online or by phone Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175 Passcode: 376237 Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Public Hearings:
CUR 2022-03 All Cycle Waste, Inc. Parcel ID#RG080
Applicant proposes on-site revisions to an approved site plan. Revisions include changes to traffic flow, the addition of two new structures and placement of additional storage containers on-site. As per §5.5.5, Site Plan Amendments, DRB review and approval is required. Proposal located in the Commercial District (C) at 80 Rogers Lane, Parcel ID#RG080.
CUR 2022-04 Gary & Jean Bressor Parcel ID#BR401
Applicant requests Conditional Use review for first floor addition of +/-130 square feet and a second floor additions of +/- 498 square feet within the shoreline protection overlay district. As per §6.7 Shoreline Protection Overlay District and §4.8 Setback Modifications, DRB review and approval is required. Proposal located in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R) Zoning District and the Shoreline Protection Overlay District at 401 Bridge Street, Parcel ID#BR401.
Sketch Plan Emily Dawson Parcel ID#SI1027
Applicant requests Subdivision Sketch Plan Review for a +/-14.94 acre lot into 2 lots of +/-2.32 and 12.62 acres respectively. Proposed smaller lot fronts Snipe Ireland Road and is not within the FHOD. Sketch Plan requirements as per §200 and §210 of the Town of Richmond Subdivision Regulations. Proposal located in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R) Zoning District at 1027 Snipe Ireland Road, Parcel ID# SI1027.
Subdivision Amendment Jim Cochran/ Callie Ewald Parcel ID#MK0809
Applicant requests Subdivision Amendment to Final Subdivision Application 2019-119. Applicant wishes to amend driveway plans as well as a condition of approval on original application decision regarding driveway grades. Proposal located in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R) Zoning District at 809 Milkweed Lane, Parcel ID#MK809
Other Business:
Approve minutes from February 9, 2022 DRB meeting.
Approve Minutes from March 9, 2022 DRB meeting.
ZAO Update
Adjourn
