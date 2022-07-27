Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda: August 10 at 7:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 27, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)
Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearing
PRESUB2022-03 & CU2022-07 Jameson Partners LLC Parcel ID #DS0022
On behalf of Jameson Partners, LLC, we propose a mixed-use addition to the existing historic structure at 22 Depot Street (Now or Formerly Giffords Mortuary). Site re-development would entail removal of several single-story wood frames garages and storage buildings, consolidation and reconstruction of onsite parking, and construction of a three-story addition with commercial lease space on the ground floor, and four apartments above.
CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran Road for outdoor recreation.
Other Business:
Approve minutes from July 13 DRB meeting
Select DRB officer positions
