November 30, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda December 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09

Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509

Passcode: 241149

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards- minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.

Public Hearing

SUB2022-07 Cheryl, Brian & Kevin Dowd Parcel ID#HI2540

Applicants failed to record a plat with the town within 180 days of the Final Subdivision Approval of Application SUB2021-05. As a result, the applicants have to refile for approval before the final plat can be recorded with the town. This application is intended to correct that mistake. No changes to previously approved SUB2021-05 are being proposed.

