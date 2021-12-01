Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda December 8, 2021 7:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT
Meeting may also be joined online or by phone
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09
Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please contact Keith Oborne, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or by email at koborne@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearings:
Sketch Plan Harold and Anje DeGraaf Parcel ID#VB0365
Applicant requests Subdivision Sketch Plan Review for a +/-284.66 acre lot into 2 lots of +/-280.40 and 4.26 acres respectively. Proposed smaller lot fronts West Main Street and is not within the FHOD. Sketch Plan requirements as per §200 and §210 of the Town of Richmond Subdivision Regulations. Proposal located in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R) Zoning District and Flood Hazard Overlay District (FHOD) 365 Verburg Lane, Parcel ID# VB0365.
SPR 2021-04 Noyes Properties, LLC Parcel ID# RR0160/RR0198
Applicant requests Site Plan Review for a proposed new 18,750 sq. ft. Richmond Market with associated parking and infrastructure on 2 parcels of 0.88 and 1.65 acres respectively; parcels to be combined. Site Plan Review required as per sections 3.5 and 5.5 of the Town of Richmond Zoning Regulations. Village Commercial District (VC) 160 and 198 Railroad Street, Parcel ID# RR0160 and RR0198.
Other Business:
Approve minutes from October 13, 2021 DRB meeting.
ZAO Update
Other Business
Adjourn
