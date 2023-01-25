Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT 05477
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09
Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509
Passcode: 241149
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-
review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or
email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearings:
SKP2023-01 Bradley & Karin LaRose Parcel ID#WO0156
Applicants are requesting Sketch Plan review for a two-lot subdivision. Lot 1 would be 1.3 acres Lot 2 would be 2.5 acres.
CU2023-01 Gary & Jean Bressor Parcel ID#BR0401
Applicants are requesting Conditional Use approval to make several changes to their property. These changes include the following, an additional 82 square feet to the second floor of the building, a first floor 5' by 6 1/2' room for a half bath, door hood to keep water off exterior door, patio, building stairs from patio to existing sidewalk, widening sidewalk to accommodate a vehicle and changing the approved connector between the two parts of the duplex.
CU2023-02 Joe Goodspeed Parcel ID#CL0150
Applicants are requesting Conditional Use approval for Phase Three of the previously approved expansion of the CAT facility. Phase Three consists of a 7,160 square foot service bay. The previous DRB approval for the project expired.
SP2023-01 Sherry Doane Parcel ID#PS0023
Applicants are seeking Site Plan approval for an exterior remodel of the former TD Bank property located on 23 Pleasant Street. Applicants are proposing changes to the landscaping and parking as well as changes to the exterior of the building.
SUB2023-01 Scott Baker Parcel ID#DG1500
Applicants are seeking to amend their approved subdivision. These changes include bringing the driveway grade into compliance with the Richmond Zoning Regulations, adjustments to the building envelopes on the lots and additional changes to the type of structures to be built.
