February 02, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda February 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM 

Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT

Meeting may also be joined online or by phone

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09

Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175

Passcode: 376237

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call Kayla Vaccaro, Zoning Administrator, at 802 434-2430 or email kvaccaro@richmondvt.gov with any questions.

Public Hearings:

CUR 2022-01 Smith/Miodownik Parcel ID#ES112 Applicant proposes to remove and replace a Single Family Dwelling within the Flood Hazard Overlay District. Improvements, Substantial with the FHOD requires DRB Conditional Use Review as per §6.8.9 of the TOR zoning regulations. Proposal located in the High Density Residential (HDR) Zoning District and Flood Hazard Overlay District (FHOD) at 112 Esplanade, Parcel ID# ES-0112.

CUR 2022-02 Milton CAT Parcel ID#CL150

Applicant proposes interior renovations to include a +/- 500 square foot addition to existing office/showroom. As per §5.5.5, Site Plan Amendments, DRB review and approval is required. Proposal located in the Commercial District(C) at 150 CAT Lane, Parcel ID#CL150.

CUR 2022-03 All Cycle Waste, Inc. Parcel ID#RG080

Applicant proposes on-site revisions to an approved site plan. Revisions include changes to traffic flow, the addition of two new structures and placement of additional storage containers on-site. As per §5.5.5, Site Plan Amendments, DRB review and approval is required. Proposal located in the Commercial District (C) at 80 Rogers Lane, Parcel ID#RG080.

Other Business:

Approve minutes from December 8, 2021 DRB meeting.

ZAO Update

Adjourn

