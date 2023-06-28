Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09
Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509
Passcode: 241149
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1
Continuation of SUB2023-05 Buttermilk LLC Parcel ID#JC0074
The applicants, Buttermilk LLC, are seeking Final Subdivision approval for their Planned Unit Development located at 74 Jolina Court. They are presenting a masterplan of the proposed development and are also seeking to formalize the multi-phased development for the remainder of the project. The applicants are also proposing final plans for construction of proposed building 2 of the Planned Unit Development.
Item 2
Continuation of CU2023-05 Richmond Village Housing Partnership Parcel ID#RR0123
The applicants, Richmond Village Housing Partnership, are seeking Conditional Use Approval to correct issues with unpermitted work in the Special Flood Hazard Overlay District. The applicants are seeking to repair unpermitted work and restore and improve previously permitted drainage system.
Item 3
Continuation of SUB2023-08 Jameson Partners LLC Parcel ID#DS0022
The applicants, Jameson Partners, LLC, are seeking final approval for a Planned Unit Development located at 22 Depot Street. Site re-development would entail removal of several single-story wood framed garages and storage buildings, consolidation and reconstruction of onsite parking, and construction of a three-story addition with commercial lease space on the ground floor, and four apartments above.
