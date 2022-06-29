Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda July 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09
Meeting ID: 811 15438175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)
Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearing
Continuation of Application CU2022-05 J Hutchins INC Parcel ID #RG0088
A proposed expansion of a conditionally approved use of a business yard inside of the Special Flood Hazard Overlay District. Proposed expansion consists of a 2-story addition which will be connected on the north side of the existing office/shop building. The dimensions are 30 feet wide, 40 feet long and new roof peak is 26 feet and existing roof peak is 30 feet high. Application will also make a technical correction and amend the use from a Contractor Yard to a Business Yard.
CU2022-06 Summit Distributing LLC Parcel ID#WM1436
A proposed redevelopment of an existing retail motor fuel outlet, which will include demolition of the existing store and canopy and the construction of a new 4,050 square foot islands (eight fueling locations, two electric vehicle charging stations and two new double wall fiberglass underground fuels storage tanks.
Other Business:
Approve minutes from April 13, 2022, May 11,2022 and June 8, 2022 DRB meetings
Select DRB officer positions
find, follow, fan us: