Town of Richmond: Development Review Board Agenda July 14, 2021 7:00 PM 

Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT
Meeting may also be joined online or by phone
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09
Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting or on-site at Town Hall during regular business hours; Please call 802-434-2430 for an appointment or if you have any questions.
Public Hearings:
Peggy Farr Revocable Trust - Application Final Subdivision 2020-111. Public hearing continued April 14, 2021. Preliminary Subdivision Review for a 5-lot subdivision (creation of 4 new lots) at 180 East Hill Rd, Parcel ID EH0180, in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R) Zoning District.
Huntington Homes, LLC - Application Final Subdivision 2020-0154 for Subdivision Preliminary Review for a 9-lot subdivision (creation of 8 new lots, Sylvan Knoll – Phase II) at 952 Kenyon Road, Parcel ID KR0952, in the Agricultural/ Residential (A/R) Zoning District.
Nakatomi Plaza/The Big Spruce - Application CU 2021-04. Applicant seeks after the fact approval for an outdoor seating area that was built beyond what was approved by DRB application 2019-126. As per Section 5.3.4 DRB approval required for any changes or modifications to approved permits. Further, property is currently under an Order to Remedy and section 8.2.2(e) of the Richmond Zoning Regulations apply. Village Downtown (VD) Zoning District at 39 Bridge Street, Parcel ID BR0039.
Chicago Yacht Club/Hatchet Tap and Table – Application CU 2021-05. Applicant seeks after the fact approval for façade changes, specifically the placement of tracked windows to the facade. As per Section 3.10.6(f) DRB approval required for remodeled exteriors under the Compatibility clause in the Village District. Further, property is currently under an Order to Remedy and section 8.2.2(e) of the Richmond Zoning Regulations apply. Village Downtown (VD) Zoning District at 30 Bridge Street, Parcel ID BR0030.
Other Business:
Approve minutes from June 9, 2021 DRB meeting.
Other Business
Adjourn
find, follow, fan us: