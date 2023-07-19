 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda: July 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 19, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda: July 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT 05477

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81270033916?pwd=WVRQZXJsNVFrYTJWK2phWC9oQ0RvZz09

Meeting ID: 812 7003 3916

Passcode: 550860

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.

Public Hearing

Item 1: Continuation of SUB2023-05 Buttermilk LLC Parcel ID#JC0074

The applicants, Buttermilk LLC, are seeking Final Subdivision approval for their Planned Unit Development located at 74 Jolina Court. They are presenting a masterplan of the proposed development and are also seeking to formalize the multi-phased development for the remainder of the project. The applicants are also proposing final plans for construction of proposed building 2 of the Planned Unit Development.

Item 2: Continuation of CU2023-05 Richmond Village Housing Partnership Parcel ID#RR0123

The applicants, Richmond Village Housing Partnership, are seeking Conditional Use Approval to correct issues with unpermitted work in the Special Flood Hazard Overlay District. The applicants are seeking to repair unpermitted work and restore and improve previously permitted drainage system.

Item 3: Continuation of SUB2023-08 Jameson Partners LLC Parcel ID#DS0022

The applicants, Jameson Partners, LLC, are seeking final approval for a Planned Unit Development located at 22 Depot Street. Site re-development would entail removal of several single-story wood framed garages and storage buildings, consolidation and reconstruction of onsite parking, and construction of a three-story addition with commercial lease space on the ground floor, and four apartments above. Richmond Town Host is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting

