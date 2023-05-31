Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda June 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond Vt 05477
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09
Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509
Passcode: 241149
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1
SKP2023-07 Eden Sand and Gravel CO Parcel ID#KR0854
The applicants, Eden Sand and Gravel CO, are seeking Sketch Plan Approval for a three-lot subdivision located at 854 Kenyon Road. Lot 1 will be 34.94 acres and will continue to be utilized as a sand pit. Lot 2 will be 1.89 acres with a two story two bay office space. Lot 3 will be 1.97 acres.
Item 2
CU2023-04 Eden Sand and Gravel CO & East Engineering Parcel ID#KR0854
The applicants, Eden Sand and Gravel CO and East Engineering, are seeking Conditional Use Approval for a building with professional office space located on proposed Lot 2 of the subdivision noted in SKP2023-07. The Applicants would like the use to take effect only when the proposed subdivision gets final approval.
Item 3
CU2023-05 Richmond Village Housing Partnership Parcel ID#RR0123
The applicants, Richmond Village Housing Partnership, are seeking Conditional Use Approval to correct issues with unpermitted work in the Special Flood Hazard Overlay District. The applicants are seeking to repair unpermitted work and restore and improve previously permitted drainage system.
Item 4
PRESUB2023-09 Bradley and Karin LaRose Parcel ID#WO0156
The applicants, Bradley and Karin LaRose, are seeking preliminary approval for a proposed 2 lot subdivision. Lot 1 is 1.37 acres. Lot 2 is 2.40 acres.
Item 5
SUB2023-08 Jameson Partners LLC Parcel ID#DS0022
The applicants, Jameson Partners, LLC, are seeking final approval for a Planned Unit Development located at 22 Depot Street. Site re-development would entail removal of several single-story wood frames garages and storage buildings, consolidation and reconstruction of onsite parking, and construction of a three-story addition with commercial lease space on the ground floor, and four apartments above.
Item 6
Continuation of SUB2023-05 Buttermilk LLC Parcel ID#JC0074
The applicants, Buttermilk LLC, are seeking Final Subdivision approval for their Planned Unit Development located at 74 Jolina Court. They are presenting a masterplan of the proposed development and are also seeking to formalize the multi-phased development for the remainder of the project. The applicants are also proposing final plans for construction of proposed building 2 of the Planned Unit Development.
