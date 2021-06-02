 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda June 9, 2021 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 02, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda June 9, 2021 

Due to precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with Act 92 this DRB meeting will be held online via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09

Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any questions.

Public Hearings:

Dowd Subdivision- Application Preliminary Subdivision 2021-05. Preliminary Subdivision Review for a 2-lot subdivision (creation of 1 new lot) at 2540 Hinesburg Road, Parcel ID HI2540, in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R1A) Zoning District. Sketch Plan Review August 12, 2020.

Other Business:
Approve minutes from May 12, 2021 DRB meeting.
ZAO Update
Other Business
Adjourn

