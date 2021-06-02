Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda June 9, 2021 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Due to precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with Act 92 this DRB meeting will be held online via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09
Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any questions.
Public Hearings:
Dowd Subdivision- Application Preliminary Subdivision 2021-05. Preliminary Subdivision Review for a 2-lot subdivision (creation of 1 new lot) at 2540 Hinesburg Road, Parcel ID HI2540, in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R1A) Zoning District. Sketch Plan Review August 12, 2020.
Other Business:
Approve minutes from May 12, 2021 DRB meeting.
ZAO Update
Other Business
Adjourn
