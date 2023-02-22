 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 22, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond VT 05477 Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09
Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509

Passcode: 241149

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email [email protected] with any questions.

Public Hearings:

Item 1

SP2023-01 (Site Plan Review) Northfield Saving Bank Parcel ID#PS0023


This is a continuation of the hearing from the February 8th 2023 DRB meeting. Applicants are seeking Site Plan approval for an exterior remodel of the former TD Bank property located on 23 Pleasant Street. Applicants are proposing changes to the landscaping and parking as well as changes to the exterior of the building.

