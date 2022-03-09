 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 9, 2022 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 09, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 9, 2022 

7:00 PM
Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT Meeting may also be joined online or by phone


Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09

Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175

Passcode: 376237

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call Kayla Vaccaro, Zoning Administrator, at 802 434-2430 or email kvaccaro@richmondvt.gov with any questions.

Public Hearings:

CUR 2022-03 All Cycle Waste, Inc. Parcel ID#RG080

Applicant proposes on-site revisions to an approved site plan. Revisions include changes to traffic flow, the addition of two new structures and placement of additional storage containers on-site. As per §5.5.5, Site Plan Amendments, DRB review and approval is required. Proposal located in the Commercial District (C) at 80 Rogers Lane, Parcel ID#RG080.

Other Business:

Approve minutes from February 9, 2022 DRB meeting.

Adjourn

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation