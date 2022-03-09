Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 9, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09
Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call Kayla Vaccaro, Zoning Administrator, at 802 434-2430 or email kvaccaro@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearings:
CUR 2022-03 All Cycle Waste, Inc. Parcel ID#RG080
Applicant proposes on-site revisions to an approved site plan. Revisions include changes to traffic flow, the addition of two new structures and placement of additional storage containers on-site. As per §5.5.5, Site Plan Amendments, DRB review and approval is required. Proposal located in the Commercial District (C) at 80 Rogers Lane, Parcel ID#RG080.
Other Business:
Approve minutes from February 9, 2022 DRB meeting.
Adjourn
find, follow, fan us: