April 26, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.


Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond Vt 05477 Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09 Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509

Passcode: 241149

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)


Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email [email protected] with any questions.


Public Hearing


Item 1

SUB2023-05 Buttermilk LLC Parcel ID#JC0074

The applicants, Buttermilk LLC, are seeking Final Subdivision approval for their Planned Unit Development located at 74 Jolina Court. They are presenting a masterplan of the proposed development and are also seeking to formalize the multi-phased development for the remainder of the project. The applicants are also proposing final plans for construction of proposed building 2 of the Planned Unit Development.


Item 2

Continuation of PRESUB2023-04 Hillview Heights LLC Parcel ID#HV2427

The applicant, Hillview Heights LLC, is seeking preliminary subdivision approval for a 7 lot subdivision located at 2427 Hillview Road. The subdivision would create 6 new residential lots with one existing residential lot. The existing residential lot is currently used for agricultural purposes and will continue to be used as such. Project is located at 2427 Hillview Road.

