Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda November 8, 2023, at 7:00 PM 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509
Meeting ID: 812 7003 3916
Passcode: 550860
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at
http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1
SUB2023-14 Eden Sand and Gravel Parcel ID#KR0854
The applicants, Eden Sand and Gravel, are seeking final approval for a two-lot subdivision located at 854 Kenyon Road. Lot 1 will be 38.06 acres and will contain the preexisting gravel pit. Lot 2 will be 1.54 acres and will be improved with a new office building.
Item 2
CU2023-06 Noyes Properties LLC Parcel ID#RR0053
The applicants, Noyes Properties LLC, are seeking to amend their planned unit development by adding a new use to the list of approved uses for their property located at 53 Railroad Street. The applicant seeks to add the following uses:
•Catering
•Educational Facility
•Private Club
•Research Lab
•Office, Professional and Business
•Arts and Crafts
•Wholesale Trade
•Personal Service
The Applicants have a tenant that is interested in running a wellness business that is focused on prenatal care and other associated services. Conditional Use Review
find, follow, fan us: