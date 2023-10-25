 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda November 8, 2023, at 7:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 25, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda November 8, 2023, at 7:00 PM 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond VT, 05477

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509

Meeting ID: 812 7003 3916

Passcode: 550860

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at

http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.

Public Hearing

Item 1

SUB2023-14 Eden Sand and Gravel Parcel ID#KR0854

The applicants, Eden Sand and Gravel, are seeking final approval for a two-lot subdivision located at 854 Kenyon Road. Lot 1 will be 38.06 acres and will contain the preexisting gravel pit. Lot 2 will be 1.54 acres and will be improved with a new office building.

Item 2

CU2023-06 Noyes Properties LLC Parcel ID#RR0053

The applicants, Noyes Properties LLC, are seeking to amend their planned unit development by adding a new use to the list of approved uses for their property located at 53 Railroad Street. The applicant seeks to add the following uses:

•Catering

•Educational Facility

•Private Club

•Research Lab

•Office, Professional and Business

•Arts and Crafts

•Wholesale Trade

•Personal Service

The Applicants have a tenant that is interested in running a wellness business that is focused on prenatal care and other associated services. Conditional Use Review

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation