 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda November 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 26, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda November 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09

Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509
Passcode: 241149
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.

Public Hearing
Sketch Plan Review Vermont Youth Conservation Corp Parcel ID#EM1949
The Vermont Youth Conservation Corp (VYCC) is requesting Sketch Plan Review for a redevelopment of their campus. The redevelopment is intended to help VYCC support programming growth. The proposed project would include the following:

• Converting the West Monitor Barn

• Repurposing the East Monitor Barn

• Restoring the Carriage Barn

• Construction of a new Food Center

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation