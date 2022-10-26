Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda November 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509?pwd=TnJlSHNScUI0NjZMTjEvbmhSN0FVdz09
Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509
Passcode: 241149
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearing
Sketch Plan Review Vermont Youth Conservation Corp Parcel ID#EM1949
The Vermont Youth Conservation Corp (VYCC) is requesting Sketch Plan Review for a redevelopment of their campus. The redevelopment is intended to help VYCC support programming growth. The proposed project would include the following:
• Converting the West Monitor Barn
• Repurposing the East Monitor Barn
• Restoring the Carriage Barn
• Construction of a new Food Center
find, follow, fan us: