September 27, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509

Meeting ID: 812 7003 3916

Passcode: 550860

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.

Public Hearing

Item 1

SUB2023-13 Hillview Heights LLC Parcel ID#HV2427

The applicants, Hillview Heights LLC, are seeking final subdivision approval for a seven-lot

subdivision. The Applicants are proposing 6 new single family residential lots and 1 existing

residential lot. All lots are to be subdivided from an existing 85-acre parcel.

