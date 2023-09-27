Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM 

Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509
Meeting ID: 812 7003 3916
Passcode: 550860
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1
SUB2023-13 Hillview Heights LLC Parcel ID#HV2427
The applicants, Hillview Heights LLC, are seeking final subdivision approval for a seven-lot
subdivision. The Applicants are proposing 6 new single family residential lots and 1 existing
residential lot. All lots are to be subdivided from an existing 85-acre parcel.
