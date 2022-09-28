Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09
Meeting ID: 811 15438175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)
Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development- review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearing SUB2022-04 Leandro Vazquez Parcel ID #HD0065
Applicants are applying for an amendment to the final subdivision to move the building envelope for this parcel and clarify its location. The most recent plat on file with the town does not note the location of the building envelope. The amendment is intended to clarify the location of the building envelope and provide more space to design a driveway that will be in compliance with the 12% grade requirement for driveways.
Sketch Plan Review Christopher & Vanessa Clark Parcel ID#WF0188
Applicants are requesting Sketch Plan Review of a 3-lot subdivision off of Wolf Lane. The three lots size will be as follows Lot 14 will be 7.73 acres, Lot 15 will be 1.5 acres and Lot 16 will be 4.08 acres.
Other Business:
Approve officers for the DRB
